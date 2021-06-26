Zelman & Associates Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Hold

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

INVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.83. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,755,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200,911 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.4% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,707 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.