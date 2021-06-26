Morgan Stanley Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $124.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PVH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,062,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 376.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

