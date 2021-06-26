Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $44.90

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.90, but opened at $46.48. Independence shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $681.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Independence by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Independence by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

