CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $258.40

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $258.40 and last traded at $256.00, with a volume of 93812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

