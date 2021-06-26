Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Down 2%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 267,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.37 million, a PE ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

