3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 2.3%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.93 and last traded at $37.17. 53,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,858,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Several research firms recently commented on DDD. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

