H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.46 and last traded at $62.99. Approximately 3,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 419,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.84.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $504,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

