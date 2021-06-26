BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE:BBL opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

