Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARGO. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.56.

NYSE ARGO opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 4,138.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,541,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $201,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.