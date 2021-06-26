Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,806,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,726 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,261,000 after buying an additional 1,211,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,955,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

