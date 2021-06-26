Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

