Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.97 million, a P/E ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.08%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

