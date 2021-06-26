Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.73.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.