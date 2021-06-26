Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SLLFF opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Gusbourne has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

