Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.34.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

