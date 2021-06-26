IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading 4.3% Higher

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69. 244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 181,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

The firm has a market cap of $707.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 619,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 192,860 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $6,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

