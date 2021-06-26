Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Up 5.4%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.42 and last traded at $104.42. 9,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 909,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $306,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

