ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 20,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,186,366 shares.The stock last traded at $46.75 and had previously closed at $44.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,730,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

