Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down to $18.55

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $17.86. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 53,840 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after buying an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after buying an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,578 shares during the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.