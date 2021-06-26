Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 840 to GBX 900. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. Next Fifteen Communications Group traded as high as GBX 971.44 ($12.69) and last traded at GBX 916 ($11.97), with a volume of 33813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

The firm has a market cap of £915.19 million and a PE ratio of -179.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 863.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

