Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $26.48

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.48, but opened at $25.91. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 2,356 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,673,887,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

