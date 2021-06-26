HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 137,900 shares.The stock last traded at $38.14 and had previously closed at $38.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HHR shares. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 80.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after buying an additional 400,650 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

