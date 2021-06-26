AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded AVEVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

AVEVF opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

