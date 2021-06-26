Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 206,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 70,892 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,833,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

