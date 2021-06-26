Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Otter Tail stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $5,426,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 13.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

