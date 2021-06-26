Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

