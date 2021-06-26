BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.74. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.49.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 430.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,557 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 24.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 137,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 503,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.