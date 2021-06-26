Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Now Covered by Pareto Securities

Investment analysts at Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

