NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) PT Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

