Aegis Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Investment analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ target price indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CANF has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CANF stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

