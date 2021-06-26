Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $34.40

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.40, but opened at $32.93. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

OLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

