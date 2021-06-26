Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

