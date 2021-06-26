$0.10 EPS Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. CalAmp posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. CalAmp’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of CAMP opened at $12.64 on Friday. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $446.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

