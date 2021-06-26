HC Wainwright Boosts Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target to $7.50

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GROY stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, offers financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It acquires royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

