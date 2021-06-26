Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $150.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jazz reported mixed results for first-quarter 2021, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same. Jazz has a strong sleep portfolio with three marketed drugs including Xyrem that generates majority of the sales. Moreover, a low-sodium formulation of Xyrem, Xywav has shown robust uptake since its launch in 2020. Xywav and other new drugs are likely to reduce dependence of Jazz on Xyrem, which is set to face generic competition in 2023. Moreover, cancer drugs are bringing additional revenues. Meanwhile, acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals adds a third high-growth commercial franchise to Jazz’s business. However, Jazz is set to lose Erwinaze sales from the second half of 2021 as its supplier has signed a new partner for its commercialization. Moreover, any pipeline setback will hamper the company’s prospects going forward.”

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.25.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,289,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

