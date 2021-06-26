SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

SkillSoft stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

