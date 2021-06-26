Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 1-Year High at $356.41

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $356.41 and last traded at $353.27, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $352.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

