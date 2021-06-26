Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Gap Up to $15.97

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $17.22. Intersect ENT shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 2,634 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $546.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,932,000 after buying an additional 1,039,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

