Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $21.48

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $22.50. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 390 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,902 shares of company stock valued at $687,005. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,983,000 after acquiring an additional 688,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

