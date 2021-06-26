OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Up to $57.43

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.43, but opened at $59.15. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 619 shares traded.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,111.70 and a beta of 0.64.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,943.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,151 shares of company stock worth $3,670,933 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

