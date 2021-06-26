KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Up to $26.79

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $27.66. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 12 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $682.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.99.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $284,128.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,128.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,061 shares of company stock worth $3,466,577. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,204,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after buying an additional 973,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after buying an additional 887,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $19,268,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.