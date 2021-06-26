FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.25.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,096,000 after buying an additional 56,316 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,288,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.