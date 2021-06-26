Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MNRIF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00. Minor International Public has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.05.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

