Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS MNRIF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00. Minor International Public has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.05.
About Minor International Public
