Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $411.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $387.00 to $411.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.71.

CTAS opened at $378.26 on Tuesday. Cintas has a one year low of $254.07 and a one year high of $379.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cintas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

