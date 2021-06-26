General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.48.

NYSE:GM opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

