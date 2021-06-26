Zacks: Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.03 Million

Equities analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to post $118.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.16 million and the lowest is $108.90 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $72.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $471.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.82 million to $482.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $550.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.51 million to $568.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

CPLG opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

