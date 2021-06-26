Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,832,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $19,185,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.