ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $13,403,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $365,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

