Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $98.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

