L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

LRLCY opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $257.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

